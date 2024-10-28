Netflix rolls out Moments mobile feature

Netflix has launched Moments — a new mobile feature available globally today on iOS and in the coming weeks on Android — which allows users to save, relive, and share their favourite Netflix scenes.

If a user is, for example, watching the latest season of Bridgerton on their phone and wants to save the scene where Colin and Penelope share their long-awaited kiss in the carriage, all they have to do is tap Moments at the bottom of their screen, and it will automatically save to their ‘My Netflix’ tab.

“Whether you’re replaying the intense final showdown in Beef or a spooky twist in Wednesday, Moments lets you save and share it all. And with Season 2 of Squid Game coming on December 26th, it’s the perfect time to revisit those nail-biting game sequences from Season 1 and get ready for what’s next,” said a press statement.

Users can revisit Moments anytime on their phone, and if theu rewatch the episode, it will start playing right from the scene that has been bookmarked. Users can share a Moment as they create it, or from the My Netflix tab, across all of their social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.