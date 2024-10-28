Report: YouTube top for sport news

A report reveals YouTube emerging as the dominant platform for sport news.

According to the 2024 State of Sports Media report by Harker Bos Group’s Crowd React Media, YouTube boasts a 90 per cent reach among sports fans in the US, solidifying its position as the go-to destination for sports news, highlights, and analysis.

The report highlights the growing influence of social media in shaping fan engagement. YouTube not only serves as a primary source of sports content but also fosters active participation, with fans engaging in discussions, sharing opinions, and following expert analysis. Other social media platforms like Facebook (71 per cent), Instagram (60 per cent), and TikTok (49 per cent) also play a significant role in connecting fans with the sports they love.

This digital engagement coincides with a sharp decline in traditional US cable viewership. The report indicates an 11 per cent drop in cable viewership for sports content compared to 2023. Meanwhile, streaming services have captured a significant share of the audience, with 73 per cent of sports fans now preferring to watch games, highlights, and sports-related programming online.