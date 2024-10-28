Samsung TV Plus at 88m users

Samsung, for the first time, has released user data on its FAST service Samsung TV Plus, claiming it now has 88 million monthly active users, and is the number one app on Samsung TVs in the US. Samsung is the best-selling TV brand in the US, and Samsung TV Plus is installed on every device.

For comparison, the three biggest players in FAST are Roku Channel, Tubi and Pluto, and all have monthly active users in and around that 80-90 million area.

“Everybody had a sense of how important we were as a player in the industry, and that we were, in fact, a large player in the in the industry with significant audience, but nobody really understood or knew how to ‘dimensionalise’ that, and these were questions we were consistently getting,” said Salek Brodsky, senior VP and GM of Samsung TV Plus, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re obviously incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved to date, and we felt it an opportune moment to actually convert that sense into something that was a bit more tangible and real.”

On engagement, Brodsky says that his video service is working, noting: “We actually do have the most time spent with TV plus of any app on the on the platform.”

Nielsen’s Gauge, however, frequently includes Roku Channel, Tubi and Pluto, though Samsung TV Plus has not cracked the list as a breakout just yet, though the company says it has seen an “over 50 per cent increase in global viewership” year on year.

Now that it has scale and growth, Samsung executives say they are executing a gameplan to continue that momentum. Samsung TV Plus combines live and free FAST channels from media partners like NBCUniversal, Disney, Fox, Paramount and A+E Networks.