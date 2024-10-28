SkyShowtime launches Half Price for Life promo
October 28, 2024
SkyShowtime has launched a Half Price for Life promotion to mark the launch of its new Premium plan. Running from October 29th to December 9th, this offer allows customers to indulge all the benefits of SkyShowtime’s Premium plan at 50 per cent off, for life.
Available to new and existing customers who sign up for a monthly Premium plan directly through the SkyShowtime website, the promotion is available to consumers across Andorra, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Slovakia.
The Premium plan will be offered alongside the existing Standard with Ads and Standard (formerly known as Standard Plus) plans. The Premium plan delivers an ad-free experience packed with Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive series and local originals. With the ability to stream on up to five devices at once, the entire family can enjoy entertainment and Premium subscribers can also handpick up to 100 titles for offline viewing and access a growing catalogue of titles in UHD.
SkyShowtime previously launched the Half Price For Life offer for its Standard plan upon launch of the service.
SkyShowtime CEO, Monty Sarhan, commented: “SkyShowtime is dedicated to offering quality entertainment and viewing experiences to suit the growing needs of our consumers, all while still providing exceptional value. We’re excited to continue this commitment with the launch of our new Premium plan and the return of our popular Half Price for Life offer. When we first introduced the Half Price for Life offer alongside our Standard plan, it was a huge hit with consumers. Now, we’re thrilled to bring it back—this time with 50 per cent off our Premium plan for life. This offer ensures the whole family can enjoy our epic entertainment with all the added benefits of the Premium plan at amazing value for years to come.”
SkyShowtime subscribers have access to content from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock.
The SkyShowtime Standard with Ads, Standard and Premium plans will be available direct-to-consumer via the SkyShowtime app across Amazon Fire TV, Android devices, Android TV, Apple iOS, tvOS, Google Chromecast, LG connected TVs, Samsung Smart TVs. Pricing for Half Price for Life on SkyShowtime’s Premium plan starts from €4.49. Pricing will vary by market. Half Price for Life is not available to new or existing customers who subscribe through in-app stores such as Amazon, Apple, and Google Play, or to those opting for an annual Premium plan.