SkyShowtime launches Half Price for Life promo

SkyShowtime has launched a Half Price for Life promotion to mark the launch of its new Premium plan. Running from October 29th to December 9th, this offer allows customers to indulge all the benefits of SkyShowtime’s Premium plan at 50 per cent off, for life.

Available to new and existing customers who sign up for a monthly Premium plan directly through the SkyShowtime website, the promotion is available to consumers across Andorra, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Slovakia.

The Premium plan will be offered alongside the existing Standard with Ads and Standard (formerly known as Standard Plus) plans. The Premium plan delivers an ad-free experience packed with Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive series and local originals. With the ability to stream on up to five devices at once, the entire family can enjoy entertainment and Premium subscribers can also handpick up to 100 titles for offline viewing and access a growing catalogue of titles in UHD.