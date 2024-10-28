Data: Strictly dominates UK news

Strictly Come Dancing has comprehensively dominated UK reader interest since the latest season launched, generating over 42 million article views – or nearly 10 per cent of all UK news traffic – over the last six weeks, data from content recommendation platform Taboola shows.

Nearly 5,500 articles have been written about BBC’s Strictly across Taboola’s network of UK publishers since mid-September, making it by far the most written and read about UK news subject during this period.

In contrast, more tabloid-style shows such as Married At First Sight (Channel 4) and Big Brother (ITV) have generated considerably less reader interest since their launches on September 16th and October 6th, with 1.5 million and 1.2 million article page views, respectively. Even Channel 4 favourite The Great British Bake Off has lagged Strictly by a long way since its launch on September 24th, with 2.2 million article page views.

Dave Struzzi, Communications Lead at Taboola commented: “The truly remarkable reader interest in Strictly this year, which accounts for nearly 10 per cent of all news traffic over the last six weeks, only goes to reaffirm the show’s status as a national treasure. Our readership data demonstrates how much of a following the show has built, with audiences desperate to keep up to date with the latest news and analysis in-between episodes.”