C4’s Katz: ‘No AI-generated drama’

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at UK PSB Channel 4, has said the channel is not planning to follow the lead of fellow PSB ITV in seeking to recruit a Head of Generative AI to help create ‘shows, films and digital-first content’.

Addressing a meeting of the Broadcasting Press Guild in London, Katz said that “when you use AI it should be in the service of creators,” adding that, philosophically, where Channel 4 was at on the matter is that “we are all about empowering creators, not replacing creators”.

He admitted that the broadcaster was exploring using AI in different ways around creating advertising, around looking at ways that the production process can be speeded up in some really interesting applications in those areas.”

“The right analogy for us, I think, is something like the internet or Microsoft Word that a writer uses to check their spelling or their grammar. And I’m sure many writers now use AI programmes to help them with their writing and that’s perfectly fine and good.”

He revealed that he knew “several writers” who use AI in some way or another in their work. “I think that’s totally fine, as long as it’s not about trying to deprive creators of the value of their work,” he added. “We need to make sure there is no infringement of IP.”

In terms of the channel’s aim to become a ‘digital-first’ broadcaster’, he admitted that “one of the tricky things for us with it is we are trying to get this balance as we transition from being a broadcaster with a streaming platform to being a streaming platform of riding two horses. We need to try and keep linear audiences served while we’re trying to grow streaming.”