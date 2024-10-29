Carullo exits Max to join Mediaset Spain
October 29, 2024
From David Del Valle in Madrid
Mediaset Spain is facing a key change in its content division with the appointment of Alberto Carullo, the VP of production for Italy and Iberia at Max, as its new Director of Content of the Spanish TV group.
Carullo will replace the 67-year-old Manuel Villanueva who has held the role for the last 22 years, and is the right-hand man of the former CEO of Mediaset, Paolo Vasile.
Carullo was previously employed by Mediaset when he was director of broadcasting at Telecinco between 2002 and 2008. After that post he founded the production company Big Bang Media and also held a senior position at Boca Boca. He joined Warner Bros Discovery just 10 months ago to take on the VP of production role at Max.
Carullo will assume his role at Mediaset in January 2025.