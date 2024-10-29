Carullo exits Max to join Mediaset Spain

Mediaset Spain is facing a key change in its content division with the appointment of Alberto Carullo, the VP of production for Italy and Iberia at Max, as its new Director of Content of the Spanish TV group.

Carullo will replace the 67-year-old Manuel Villanueva who has held the role for the last 22 years, and is the right-hand man of the former CEO of Mediaset, Paolo Vasile.