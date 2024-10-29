ITV extends Lionesses deal

ITV has agreed a new four-year record deal with The FA as they will continue to be the home of the Lionesses from 2025-2029.

The deal will see the broadcaster air all of the England senior women’s teams qualifying fixtures for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and UEFA Women’s Euro 2029, as well as the team’s UEFA Women’s Nations League campaigns and all international friendlies. All games will continue to be free-to-air, with a commitment for more than half of the matches each season shown on ITV1 with the remainder available on ITV4 and ITVX.

The existing four-year deal [2021-2025] draws to a close at the end of the 2024-25 season. ITV also recently signed a deal for live coverage of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 alongside the BBC, with every match broadcast in the UK on either ITV or the BBC (the final which will be shown by both broadcasters).

ITV will also broadasct all of the England Men’s European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League ties and friendlies between major tournaments from September 2024 through to June 2028 in a deal announced in 2023.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with The FA and the England Women’s National Team. This is an exciting time for the Lionesses’ and we are proud to show our support by showcasing the matches free to air on ITV.”

James Gray, The FA’s Commercial Director, added: “We’re delighted to announce this new agreement which maintains ITV as the home of England senior teams for the coming years. ITV have given the Lionesses brilliant backing since 2021, overseeing a truly historic period for the team and the whole of the women’s game. This record deal shows our shared commitment to grow the team’s profile even further and give them the best possible platform to continue to inspire the nation. We thank ITV for their support and know that millions of fans across the country will continue to enjoy tuning in to their excellent coverage as the team seek to make more history.