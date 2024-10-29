Serie A returns to FTA TV in Italy

Italy’s Serie A is returning to free-to-air television in Italy for the first time in over 25 years, starting with the clash between AC Milan and Napoli today [October 29th], thanks to DAZN.

This free broadcast opportunity is part of DAZN’s ‘Try and Buy’ package for Serie A rights until 2029. It allows them to offer a limited number of games (up to five per season) on free-to-air television. The strategy is being carried out both at group level and in various markets including Italy.

To watch the match for free, viewers must register a DAZN account, and they can then access the game via the DAZN app or website.

The strategic move by DAZN aims to introduce new viewers to Serie A and potentially convert them into paying subscribers. Additionally, the increased viewership could boost advertising revenue.

The move comes after DAZN has successfully tested the FTA model with Serie B, broadcasting one match a week in this mode, as well as some tennis events such as the Six Kings Slam.

The last time a Serie A match was freely available on Italian TV was April 13th 1996, when Juventus faced Sampdoria.

