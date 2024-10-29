Virgin Media O2 provides free WiFi for thousands in need

Virgin Media O2 has helped thousands of people affected by data poverty get online with free WiFi through its partnership with technology charity, Jangala.

Virgin Media O2 and Jangala have reached a milestone of providing more than 1,000 internet-enabling ‘Get Boxes’ to charities and local authorities across the UK. The organisations are committed to rolling out 5,000 Get Boxes by April 2025. A Get Box is a book size device which can be plugged in to provide an instant and secure WiFi network, powered by free O2 mobile data, ensuring that those in need can stay connected.

The O2 mobile data is provided by the National Databank, founded by Virgin Media O2 and charity, Good Things Foundation, which is like a foodbank but provides free O2 data, texts and calls to those who need it.It forms part of Virgin Media O2’s sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, and the company’s goal to connect one million digitally excluded people through free and affordable connectivity and services.

Those already benefiting include people who are unemployed, the elderly, those who are living in temporary accommodation and refuges. It means they can access essential services, such as applying for work, booking medical appointments, or building their skills via online training courses, and is helping them stay connected to loved ones.

The devices, which can connect up to 20 people at time, have been distributed by local authorities, including Coventry City Council, and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, as well as charities such as digital inclusion charity, AbilityNet, and Roundabout, a youth housing charity providing shelter, support and life skills to young people aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Coventry City Council has received hundreds of Get Boxes to help vulnerable residents living in temporary accommodation get online. The council has partnered with organisations such as Valley House and the Salvation Army, and distributed the devices to places such as hostels and houses across the city.

Cllr Richard Brown, Cabinet Member for Strategic Finance and Resources at Coventry City Council, said: “All aspects of our lives are increasingly heading online. Employment opportunities, public services and everyday tasks rely on the Internet more than ever. That’s why we are working so hard to reduce the digital divide in our city. Having such supportive, committed partners like Virgin Media O2 and Jangala has been essential to the continued success of that work. These Get Boxes are really fantastic pieces of kit and the feedback we’re getting from residents is excellent.”

Nicola Green, Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin Media O2 is proud to be leading the way in helping those in need to get online. Our partnership with Jangala is providing a lifeline to thousands of people who otherwise would be disconnected, giving them access to the online world so they can do everything from booking medical appointments to accessing digital skills training, or simply staying in touch with loved ones. It builds on the measures Virgin Media O2 is taking to tackle data poverty. Whether it’s free O2 data from the National Databank, rehoming devices and data with people who need them via Community Calling, or offering reduced broadband and mobile plans for people receiving benefits, we’re committed to helping people in need stay connected.”

Rich Thanki, Managing Director at Jangala, added: “Jangala is very proud to be partnering with Virgin Media O2 to help connect thousands of people across the UK who have faced digital exclusion, helping people access important services, communication with family and friends and all that Internet access brings. Our low-cost and open source Get Box, designed at the outset of the Covid lockdown, and our work with Virgin Media O2, the National Databank, local councils and groups across the UK, is a great demonstration of the power of collaborative tech for good.”