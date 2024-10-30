BBC World Service gets funding boost

BBC World Service has been given a funding boost in the UK budget. The budget document said: “In 2025-26, the settlement provides an increase in funding to the BBC World Service, protecting existing foreign language service provision and its mission to deliver globally trusted media, in support of the UK’s global presence and soft power.” The current settlement runs down in March.

The funding, the value of which has not been disclosed yet, comes out of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. BBC said the corporation “warmly welcomes” the additional funding, adding: “We are pleased the government has acknowledged the strong case for investing in the World Service. As the world’s most trusted broadcaster, we are in a unique position to lead the global news and information market.”

It added that the additional money could help with emergency information services in places like Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine, although countered that the World Service remains “not immune to the immense pressures facing the rest of the BBC.”

BBC Director General Tim Davie recently warned that Russia and China would fill gaps vacated and has been pushing for more government funding for the World Service.

The government previously funded the World Service entirely but stopped in 2014 and mainly gives grants for special projects along with some additional money. Last year’s budget amounted to around £369 million (€442m).