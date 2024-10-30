Intelsat’s debris field now 500+ pieces

The geostationary arc is suffering badly from the recent break-up of Intelsat’s I-33e. More than 500 individual pieces of debris have now been identified by specialists at ExoAnalytics. The researchers say the majority of the piece are “softball-sized or smaller” although there are pieces described as being of car-door size.

ExoAnalytics managed to add identification of 108 pieces in a 24-hour period, although admits that the prospects of identifying further pieces is difficult owing to the velocity of the piece and smaller sizes.

The firm also says that some ‘pieces’, such as solid fuel elements, are evaporating in space.

Boeing, which built the satellite, continues to say it is investigating the anomaly. Meanwhile, other satellites in the geostationary arc are having their orbital paths adjusted, says Intelsat.

One problem that Intelsat might have to face is a fine from the FCC. The first fine over space debris was issued in 2023 by the FCC. The FCC hit Dish Network with a token $150,000 ‘fine’ in October 2023 for failing to correctly shift a 21-year-old craft (EchoStar-7) to its disposal orbit and in violation of the FCC’s Communications Act.

“As satellite operations become more prevalent and the space economy accelerates, we must be certain that operators comply with their commitments,” said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal, last year. “This is a breakthrough settlement, making very clear the FCC has strong enforcement authority and capability to enforce its vitally important space debris rules.”