ITV scores Ligue 1 highlights

LFP Media and ITV have announced a deal that will see ITV broadcast the weekly Ligue 1 McDonald’s highlights magazine show in the UK during the current 2024/25 season.

ITV will broadcast the magazine show compiling all the key highlights from the previous weekend of France’s top flight football league. The first programme will be broadcast on ITV4 at 6:25pm on October 30th and will also be available on the ITVX streaming platform.

The first broadcast of the programme focuses on Matchday 9, with several notable clashes including Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain, Lens v Lille, Nice vs Monaco and more.

All Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches are available via Ligue 1 Pass in the UK and Ireland.

Martin Aurenche, Chief Media Officer of LFP Media, commented: “We’re delighted to bring highlights of our championship to the widest possible audience in the UK. Partnering with a major player like ITV is a unique opportunity in terms of exposure. We are confident that this will give our league an unprecedented spotlight and educate English football fans about ‘Football à la Française’.”

Richard Botchway, Assistant Commissioner, ITV Sport, added: “We are looking forward to bringing Ligue 1 to the ITV audience and showcase the very best footballing talent the French league has to offer. The deal with LFP Media ensures free to air coverage across ITV4 and ITVX, where football fans can enjoy weekend highlights from the likes of Olympique de Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain, Lille OSC, among many others.”