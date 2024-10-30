Netflix, Universal expand US licensing deal

Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) have reached an agreement to renew the existing licensing deal for animated films including those from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation (DWA) and, in the future, will add US rights to live-action films from both Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

As part of the new agreement, Netflix will continue to have exclusive rights to UFEG animated films and, starting in 2027, will add live-action films no later than eight months following theatrical release. After the initial premiere on Peacock, Netflix will have a 10-month window during which these films are available only on Netflix before they return to Peacock. Netflix will also license rights to Universal’s full animation and live-action film slate for additional windows in subsequent years as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast film library.

“We have always valued our partnership with NBCUniversal, and we are excited to expand it to bring even more entertainment to our US members starting in 2027,” commented Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “Illumination and DWA animated films have always been incredibly popular on Netflix, and we are looking forward to adding Universal Pictures and Focus Features live-action films in the years to come. By combining these licensed titles with our Netflix original programming, we can offer our members an exceptional entertainment package with an even greater selection of films to enjoy.”

“With this expanded partnership, we’re providing an optimal experience for today’s consumer with a direct-to-consumer strategy that is advantageous to both NBCUniversal and Netflix,” added Peter Levinsohn, Chairman, Global Distribution, NBCUniversal Studio Group. “We’re always trying to marry our diverse Film slate and innovative windowing strategy with the right partners, and Netflix’s unparalleled support of our slate allows us to make sure our films are enjoyed in the theater and at home by the broadest possible audience.”

Films released by Universal Pictures from Illumination and DWA account for three of the top five animated films of 2024 (Despicable Me 4, Kung Fu Panda 4, The Wild Robot). Illumination boasts nearly $11 billion in global grosses and the Despicable Me/Minions series is the biggest animated franchise of all time. This year, DWA is celebrating its 30th anniversary and its films – including franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon – have amassed more than $17 billion in worldwide grosses, the most of any animation studio.

In the first six months of 2024, eight of the top ten animated films on Netflix were created by Illumination and DWA, and Illumination/Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie spent a record-setting 38 weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list in the US, with Sing 2 following at 32 weeks. Recent films from the existing animation partnership include The Super Mario Bros Movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Migration, and Trolls Band Together. Sing, The Secret Life of Pets, and Kung Fu Panda 4 are currently in the daily Netflix US Top 10. Upcoming films from the existing animation partnership include Despicable Me 4 and The Wild Robot.

UFEG partners with some of the industry’s most prolific production companies and filmmakers, including Blumhouse, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, Will Packer Productions, Lord Miller, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions, and more.