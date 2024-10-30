WSL extends Sky, BBC deals

The Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) has agreed the biggest broadcast partnership yet for women’s football in the UK & Ireland following a new rights agreement with Sky and BBC Sport.

The new deal sees both broadcasters commit to the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) for a further five years in a deal worth a reported £65 million (€77.8m), and means that fans can once again watch every match from the top tier of women’s professional football in England live.

As lead broadcast partner, Sky will show up to 118 matches, with 78 fixtures shown exclusively across Sky and Sky Sports channels including all matches from the closing weekend of the season. For the remaining matches, 34 will be shared non-exclusively between Sky and WPLL’s YouTube channel, and seven broadcast on both Sky and the BBC.

The new partnership also gives Sky the option to show matches from the Barclays Women’s Championship and Women’s League Cup, including the Final. This brings both competitions onto Sky for the first time.

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of 21 matches, including 14 exclusive matches on BBC TV and seven shared on BBC iPlayer and BBC digital platforms. Audio commentary of selected matches will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sounds and on local BBC radio every weekend of match weeks.

Nikki Doucet, CEO at WPLL, commented: “Agreeing the next cycle of broadcast rights was a priority for us and we are very fortunate to have two premium broadcast partners in Sky and the BBC who believe in the future and value of women’s football as much as we do. The growth of the game is undeniable, and this deal is another step in the right direction and positive news for the fans, the players and the clubs. Sky and the BBC are long-time backers and their contribution to the growth of the women’s game should not go without recognition. They provide excellent visibility coupled with first-class production values and we look forward to building on our partnership over the coming years.”

Dana Strong, Group CEO at Sky, said: “This is an incredibly exciting and significant moment for women’s sport. The longer-term partnership reflects our commitment to women’s football and provides the platform for us to keep working with the WPLL to bring in more fans, grow the game and create the most entertaining and competitive women’s football league in the world. As the home of sport, Sky is already by far the biggest investor in women’s sport in the UK and Ireland, and this new partnership further demonstrates our backing of elite female athletes. We look forward to telling their stories and inspiring the next generation of fans.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director, BBC Sport, added: “It’s great to see the BWSL growing and growing, and I’m delighted that the BBC are carrying on as a partner on that journey. There are so many great players, matches and stories each season and this deal allows fans to enjoy them for free wherever they are, whether it’s clips on website, iPlayer and social media or the full 90 minutes on TV, radio and Sounds. We remain the most-used sports broadcaster in the UK, providing unparalleled cross-platform coverage, so it’s brilliant to be able to continue bringing the WSL to audiences as part of our unparalleled free-to-air portfolio. With Euro 2025 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 also around the corner, the BBC will continue to give women’s sport the platform to reach audiences across the UK.”