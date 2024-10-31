Comcast cable net spin-off?

Comcast is considering a fundamental restructuring of its business, exploring the creation of a separate company for its cable TV networks and potentially seeking partnerships in streaming. This shift comes as it struggles with the ongoing decline of cable TV subscribers while chasing profitability in the increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

Comcast is contemplating spinning off its cable TV networks – including MSNBC, CNBC, Bravo, USA and Syfy – into a standalone company owned by Comcast shareholders. This move would separate the cable networks from other NBCUniversal assets like the NBC broadcast network, Universal studio, and theme parks.

“We’ve got a very strong hand,” said Comcast President Mike Cavanagh during an earnings call. “There may be some smart things to do and we want to study that.”

In addition to the cable net spinoff, Comcast is also open to exploring partnerships in streaming to bolster its Peacock service. The company acknowledges the challenges of achieving profitability in the streaming market and is considering collaborations to enhance its offerings and expand its reach. There have already been reports of a possible Paramount+ and Peacock partnership.

Meanwhile the company revealed Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue increased 6.5 per cent to $32.1 billion (€29.5bn), driven by the Paris Olympics and new film releases. Net income fell 10.3 per cent to $3.6 billion due to rising programming and production costs. Peacock added 3 million paid subscribers, reaching a total of 36 million. Broadband revenue grew 2.7 per cent, driven by rate increases.

The company lost 87,000 broadband customers, attributed to the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program. Xfinity Mobile added 319,000 lines, reaching 7.5 million lines.