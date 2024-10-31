Data: Channel 4 reaches record young streamers

BARB data for the year to date shows Channel 4 streaming passing a new record for young streamers, as well as Channel 4’s best ever streaming week as Married at First Sight UK and The Great British Bake Off led its peers on other platforms.

Almost half (47 per cent) of all Channel 4 16-to-34 viewing in October so far has come through streaming. This is a new high for the broadcaster. On top of this, last week – for the second consecutive week – Channel 4 posted its biggest ever week on record for views on its owned and operated streaming platforms (38.7 million).

So far in October, Married at First Sight UK is the most streamed show across British commercial broadcaster on-demand (BVoD) platforms, and Bake Off is the number one linear title in October for 16-34s in terms of the volume of minutes watched – bigger than any episode of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Channel 4 streaming continues to outpace the market, with growth so far this year (+19 per cent year on year) the strongest of the top six commercial streamers as defined by viewer minutes.

Ian Katz, chief content officer, Channel 4, commented: “Our streaming audience growth is not only outpacing our peers, but is now reaching new highs for Channel 4. The fact that almost half our youth viewing in October was streamed is a measure of how rapidly viewer behaviour is changing and evidence that our Fast Forward strategy to make Channel 4 Britain’s first true public service streamer is working.”