A Russian court has fined Google two undecillion roubles – a two followed by 36 zeroes – for restricting Russian state media channels on YouTube. That is considerably more than the $2 trillion Google is worth. In fact, according to the IMF, it is greater than the world’s GDP.

The fine has reached this make believe level because – state news agency Tass reports – it doubles every day that it is not paid. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted he “cannot even pronounce this number” but urged “Google management to pay attention.” Google has not commented publicly.

Russia media outlet RBC reports that the fine on relates to the restriction of content of 17 Russian media channels on YouTube. This started in 2020, but escalated after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years later.