Italy: Over 15m watching satellite TV

Satellite TV remains a significant player in the Italian TV landscape, with over 15 million people still tuning in regularly, according to research by Studio Frasi. This translates to more than six million families equipped with satellite decoders – be it for free-to-air or subscription-based programming.

Nearly 20 per cent of satellite viewers are aged 45-54, and almost 60 per cent come from the most financially affluent families.

Free-to-air satellite platform Tivùsat, which has been operating for over 15 years, has captured a considerable audience, boasting over 3 million active decoders.

Tivùsat’s appeal lies in its diverse programming, offering over 180 channels, including all major Italian networks like Rai and Mediaset, along with international options like Arte and Euronews. It also holds exclusive rights to various 4K channels.

According to Auditel data (June to September 2024), nearly 500,000 individuals watch TV through Tivùsat decoders on average days, rising to over 1.25 million during prime time, translating to over 5 per cent of the total TV audience in Italy.