Ofcom fines GB News £100,000

UK broadcast regulator Ofcom has imposed a £100,000 (€119,500) financial penalty on GB News for breaking due impartiality rules.

Ofcom’s earlier investigation found that an appropriately wide range of significant viewpoints was not presented and given due weight in People’s Forum: The Prime Minister – a live, hour-long current affairs programme broadcast on February 12th 2024 – nor was due impartiality preserved through clearly linked and timely programmes.

As a result, Ofcom concluded that the then Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, had a mostly uncontested platform to promote the policies and performance of his Government in a period preceding a UK General Election in this programme, in breach of Rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code.

Given the seriousness and repeated nature of this breach, Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £100,000 on GB News Limited. It has also directed GB News to broadcast a statement of its findings, on a date and in a form determined by Ofcom.

GB News is challenging Ofcom’s original breach decision in this case by judicial review, which it is defending. Ofcom will not enforce this sanction decision until those proceedings are concluded.