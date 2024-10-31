Pluto TV expands NBCU content in UK, Canada

Pluto TV has announced a partnership with NBCUniversal (NBCU) Global TV Distribution to bring an array of comedy, dramedy, action, and fan favourites content to viewers in the UK and Canada, starting November 1st.

In the UK, Pluto TV is bringing US comedy drama Psych to its new Pluto TV Comedy Drama channel. All eight seasons of the series will be available on Pluto TV for free. The channel will also showcase light-hearted action dramas including Scorpion and comedies such as The Millers and The Odd Couple.

In Canada, Pluto TV will introduce all seasons of celebrated sitcom Will & Grace as the flagship show on the More Pluto TV Comedy channel, alongside other popular comedies such as Becker, Wings and Dear John.

Additionally, Pluto TV is launching two new dedicated channels in the UK and Canada: Pluto TV 80s Acion – featuring shows such as The A-Team (pictured), Knight Rider and Miami Vice – and Pluto TV Sci-Fi – showcasing favourites including Quantum Leap, Battlestar Galactica and Sliders.

Olivier Jollet, EVP and International GM at Pluto TV, commented: “Partnerships are our superpower, and collaborating with industry leaders like NBCUniversal not only brings legendary titles to our platform, but also helps strengthen the FAST business, giving our fans access to the content they love. With a strong affinity for comedy among our audiences in the UK and Canada, we’re thrilled to deliver a treasure trove of comedic content.”

Rob Bell, Executive Vice President of Digital Distribution and Global Content Strategy at NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, added: “We are delighted to expand upon our partnership with Pluto TV and bring NBCU’s fantastic, much-loved series to their viewers.”