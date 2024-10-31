Samsung revenue up 7% QoQ

Samsung Electronics has reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th 2024.

The South Korean electronics giant posted KRW 79.1 trillion (€0.053tn) in consolidated revenue, an increase of 7 per cent from the previous quarter, on the back of the launch effects of new smartphone models and increased sales of high-end memory products. Operating profit declined to KRW 9.18 trillion, largely due to one-off costs, including the provision of incentives in the Device Solutions (DS) Division.

The strength of the Korean won against the US dollar resulted in a negative impact on company-wide operating profit of about KRW 0.5 trillion compared to the previous quarter.

In the fourth quarter, while memory demand for mobile and PC may encounter softness, growth in AI will keep demand at robust levels. Against this backdrop, the company says it will concentrate on driving sales of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and high-density products. The Foundry Business aims to increase order volumes by enhancing advanced process technologies. Samsung Display Corporation (SDC) expects the demand of flagship products from major customers to continue, while maintaining a quite conservative outlook on its performance. The Device eXperience (DX) Division will continue to focus on premium products, but sales are expected to decline slightly compared to the previous quarter.

For 2025, the company will remain focused on enhancing competitiveness in advanced technologies and strengthening leadership in premium products and AI capabilities amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. The DS Division will address demand for differentiated products based on advanced technologies and high value-added products such as HBM and server SSDs. In addition, the company plans to leverage the mass production on the 2 nanometer (nm) Gate-All-Around (GAA) process to win new clients. SDC will aim to maintain leadership in the high-end product category and broaden its product portfolio. The DX Division will continue to deliver enhanced customer experiences through enhanced AI features and product connectivity.

With over 500 million diverse products being delivered to consumers globally every year, the Company is tailoring its AI technology in each product to help lead the market. By leveraging the SmartThings platform with 360 million users and capabilities in product intelligence, spatial intelligence, and personalisation, the Company plans to firmly establish itself in the home of the future, where AI will be widespread. In the AI era for the home, the Company will focus on the security of its products, convenience in device connectivity, intelligent technology to save energy and time, and the health and well-being of users and their families.

In the fourth quarter, overall demand in the TV market is expected to recover due to year-end peak seasonality amid intensifying competition. The Visual Display Business plans to capture peak season demand by enhancing sales programs through strategic collaborations with major retail partners, and will focus on expanding sales and securing profitability by emphasising the competitiveness of TVs in terms of security, design, and content.

In 2025, the overall TV market is expected to post modest growth, with strategic products like QLEDs, OLEDs, and big TVs continuing to gain market share. To solidify its leading position globally, the Visual Display Business will continue to differentiate AI functionalities and innovate its products centering on premium and Lifestyle screens.

By utilising AI, the Company aims to enhance core TV features such as picture and sound quality, while also improving the overall user experience within the SmartThings ecosystem. The company plans to drive sales of premium products centered on Neo QLED, OLED and super big TVs, and it will maintain leadership in the Lifestyle screen category by leveraging well-established competitive advantages.