TF1 streaming ad revenues up 40%

Despite a tough economic background and the success of the Olympic Games on fellow PSB France Télévisions, commercial broadcaster TF1 has reported a rise in its ad revenues over the first nine months of 2024, driven by streaming activities.

TF1 Group has posted a consolidated revenue of €1.59 billion for the first nine months, a 2.8 per cent rise, and a net result up 4.5 per cent to €145 million.

The growth is mainly attributed to advertising performance, showing a 4.5 per cent rise compared to 2023, and a 39.5 per cent growth of ad revenues coming from free streaming platform TF1+ to €95.3 million.

Launched earlier in 2024, the service attracted 33.7 million viewers last September, and saw consumption oincrease by 53 per cent.

“We intend to double our streaming market share and reach a growth rate higher than the rest of the market,” commented finances, strategy and acquisition director Pierre-Alain Gérard, during TF’s Earnings Call.

The group has also recently strengthened its partnerships with players such as Arte and A+E Networks to enrich its library by more than 25,000 hours of programming.

On the linear side, TF1 has maintained its audience leadership on main commercial targets, maintaining a 22.3 per cent share of women under 50. Over the period, programming costs have grown by 6.8 per cent.

TF1 Group has declared a “solid situation”, with a financial surplus of €363.8 million at the end of September, compared to €505.1 million at the end of December 2023.