Apple reports record Q4 services revenue

Apple has reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter ended September 28th 2024.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $94.9 billion (€87.3bn), up 6 per cent year over year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.97. Diluted earnings per share was $1.64, up 12 per cent year over year when excluding the one-time charge recognised during the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the impact of the reversal of the European General Court’s State Aid decision.

Apple reported record Q4 services revenue of $24.9 billion, up 12 per cent on the same period last year. Services revenue includes sales of movies and TV shows on iTunes, the App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+.

Overall iPhone revenue grew 6 per cent, with the iPhone 16 (released on September 20th) making a strong impact on the market in just a few days. Sales of the iPhone 15 were “stronger than 14 in the year-ago quarter, and 16 was stronger than 15,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC.