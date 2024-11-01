Data: FTTP coverage reaches 70.5% of UK

Point Topic has provided an update on fixed broadband availability in the UK, tracking the progress between the end of June 2024 and the end of September 2024. The analysis is based on the ThinkPoint broadband availability dataset which includes 1.7 million postcodes.

At the end of Q3 2024, the overall FTTP coverage was 23.2 million premises (70.5 per cent of the UK total). This metric was up from 67.7 per cent in Q2 2024. Nearly 8.3 million premises (25 per cent of the UK premises) had access to 2 or more FTTP networks, and 1.1 million were covered by 3+ fibre networks.



Further key headlines