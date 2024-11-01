Data: FTTP coverage reaches 70.5% of UK
November 1, 2024
Point Topic has provided an update on fixed broadband availability in the UK, tracking the progress between the end of June 2024 and the end of September 2024. The analysis is based on the ThinkPoint broadband availability dataset which includes 1.7 million postcodes.
At the end of Q3 2024, the overall FTTP coverage was 23.2 million premises (70.5 per cent of the UK total). This metric was up from 67.7 per cent in Q2 2024. Nearly 8.3 million premises (25 per cent of the UK premises) had access to 2 or more FTTP networks, and 1.1 million were covered by 3+ fibre networks.
Further key headlines
-
The FTTP coverage was 50 per cent or higher in 84.5 per cent of local authorities, up from 77.5 per cent of LAs three months earlier. Point Topic recorded a number of high growth areas in East Midlands and the East of England.
-
The largest number of FTTP premises added was in Stoke-on-Trent (+28K), Birmingham (+18K), and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (+13K).
-
Stoke-on-Trent also saw the most marked increase in the proportion of premises passed with FTTP – from 42 per cent in Q2 2024 to 64.3 per cent in Q3 2024.
-
Nationwide 1.7 million premises could choose between two or more ﬁbre altnets. Almost 134K premises were served by 3+ alternative fibre networks.
- At the end of Q3, 16.2 per cent of UK premises did not have access to gigabit capable broadband (either a Docsis3.1 network or an FTTP network), down from 17.7 per cent in Q2 2024. So, the Project Gigabit target of 85 per cent gigabit coverage by 2025 has almost been reached.