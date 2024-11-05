Digi rolls out quad-play services in Portugal

Romanian low-cost operator Digi has entered the Portuguese market with a quad-play offer focused on “flexibility and affordability”.

The company offers a range of fixed internet, mobile, TV, and landline services, allowing customers to create their own personalised packages. There is no loyalty contract for mobile services and a maximum of three months for fixed internet, giving customers the freedom to leave at any time.

The mobile service starts at €4 per month, the TV service costs €12, while fixed internet speeds start at 1 Gbps for €10, with plans for 10 Gbps (€15) later this year. An unlimited mobile internet package with TV package is available for €26. According to the operator, prices will not be subject to annual adjustments based on inflation.

The initial TV offer includes 60 channels, available via a set-top box, but will be expanded over time. Digi has already secured agreements to distribute channels from national broadcasters TVI and RTP but is yet to reach a contract with commercial broadcaster SIC. Additionally sports channels, such as SportTV and DAZN, will initially not be available. Digi advised that negotiations are ongoing with both SIC and the sports channels, but they are proving complex due to an “inflexible” stance by the TV rights holders. A mobile app for watching TV will be made available in the future.

Digi Portugal’s Board of Directors consists of Valentin Popoviciu, CEO Digi Romania, Marius Varzaru, head of Digi’s Spanish operation, and Emil Grecu, who will serve as CEO of Digi Portugal.

Digi has so far invested €400 million in the Portuguese market, a figure that includes the acquisition of local telecom operator Nowo for €150 million.

Digi’s presence in Portugal marks another step in its expansion strategy across Europe, building on its successful operations in Romania, Italy, Spain and Belgium.