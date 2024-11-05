Germany: BBC Studios launches FAST channels on waipu.tv

BBC Studios and waipu.tv, the German streaming platform, have announced the addition of four BBC FAST channels to waipu.tv .

BBC Food and BBC Travel which are available immediately, and BBC History and Top Gear will be available in all packages at no additional cost from November 11th.



BBC Food Germany: The channel offers an array of food and cooking related content featuring the BBC’s favourite chefs and presenters.

The channel offers an array of food and cooking related content featuring the BBC’s favourite chefs and presenters. BBC History Germany: From ancient times to modern times, the channel airs documentaries exploring every corner of the earth.

From ancient times to modern times, the channel airs documentaries exploring every corner of the earth. BBC Travel Germany: A channel celebrating the beauty and diversity of the world, from the BBC’s award-winning presenters.

A channel celebrating the beauty and diversity of the world, from the BBC’s award-winning presenters. Top Gear: The Top Gear FAST channel serves as the ultimate destination for car enthusiasts.

All content from the new channels will be available on-demand at any time.

Kasia Jablonska, Director of Digital and On-Demand at BBC Studios, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with waipu.tv to add four of our FAST channel brands to their channel portfolio. BBC Studios has an incredible broad, high quality content catalogue and we can’t wait for more audiences in Germany to discover new shows and re-visit familiar favourites.”

Susanne Thierer, Head of Content at waipu.tv, added: “With the new BBC channels on waipu.tv, we are now offering our users even more thematic variety and exciting content from around the world – all conveniently available in Germany’s largest HD lineup.”

BBC Studios has seven FAST channel brands in 42 countries across EMEA.