NBA names George Aivazoglou as MD of NBA EME

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has named George Aivazoglou as Managing Director of NBA Europe and Middle East (EME). Aivazoglou, who was most recently interim Managing Director of NBA EME after serving as Head of Fan Engagement and Direct-to-Consumer for NBA EME since June 2020, will continue to be based in the league’s London office and report to NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum.

With nearly 20 years of experience in digital media across entertainment, telecommunications and sports, Aivazoglou will oversee the league’s business and basketball development efforts in Europe and the Middle East, focusing on growing the NBA’s popularity and business in the region.

Since joining the NBA, Aivazoglou has enhanced the league’s direct-to-consumer efforts in the region, leading to record subscriber and viewership numbers across the league’s social and digital platforms in EME, with more than 1 billion video views last season across the NBA App and the league’s 18 localised social media platforms in EME. Aivazoglou has also been instrumental in expanding the league’s footprint in the Middle East, notably through the NBA’s collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, bringing live NBA games to the Arabian Gulf and establishing youth basketball development programmes.

“George has played an impactful role in the league’s efforts to grow basketball in Europe and the Middle East over the past four years and is well-suited to lead our operations there,” said Tatum. “His business acumen and deep understanding of the media and sports industries will be hugely beneficial as we further expand the NBA’s presence in the region.”

“I look forward to continue working with our colleagues in London, Madrid and regional offices around the world to accelerate taking basketball and the NBA to new heights in Europe and the Middle East,” added Aivazoglou. “While basketball and the NBA have a rich and storied tradition in the region, I believe we are just scratching the surface in terms of the growth potential for our sport.”

Prior to joining the NBA, Aivazoglou was the Chief Marketing Officer for Eurosport, overseeing global brand, subscriber acquisition, retention and insight efforts across linear and digital platforms. He also served as Chief Marketing Officer at fintech startup Ezbob and held leadership roles at Sky and T-Mobile International, as well as a trustee of Sense – a UK based charity supporting individuals born deaf-blind.