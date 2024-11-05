Netflix: Tax raids in France

Investigators have searched the offices of Netflix in France and the Netherlands as part of a preliminary investigation into tax fraud, a French judicial source had told Reuters.

The French investigation is beingn carried out by the PNF (National Financial Prosecutor’s Office). Dutch authorities were simultaneously searching the company’s European headquarters in Amsterdam, the French judicial source said.

“Cooperation between the French and Dutch authorities have been underway for many months as part of these proceedings,” the French source said.

A preliminary investigation in France does not imply criminal charges and does not necessarily lead to a trial. Large tech companies and streamers offering their online services and subscriptions across borders often run into difficulties with European tax authorities.

Website La Lettre reported in 2023 that Netflix’s French subsidiary became the subject of scrutiny from tax authorities over its low reported turnover, which the outlet said was at odds with paying user numbers in the country.