SES, WBD renew deal

SES will unveil its latest quarterly results on November 7th and on top of its renewal and expansion capacity announcement for Telekom Srbija comes a similar deal with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) in a multi-year contract renewal. Under the agreement, SES will provide playout services and satellite capacity to deliver WBD’s SD and HD channels across Germany and Austria from SES’s prime video neighbourhood of 19.2 degrees East.

SES says that with this deal, WBD secures capacity for broadcasting the following channels unencrypted via satellite in SD: DMAX, TLC, Tele 5, Eurosport 1, and HGTV. In addition, the HD offerings of DMAX HD, TLC HD, Tele 5 HD, and Eurosport 1 HD will remain accessible through SES’s HD+ platform. The contracts for the Austrian DMAX and TLC channels have also been extended.

“A key to the success of our TV business is the reliable and extensive distribution of our channels and content across our key geographic markets,” commented Matthias Heinze, MD/Head of Distribution & Partnerships at WBD. “This is why we highly value our trusted partnership with SES and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

“With its iconic brand and diverse content offering, WBD and its TV programming serve as a prime source of entertainment for many people,” added Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. “Thanks to our satellites at 19.2 degrees East and their direct reach of 18 million TV households in Germany and Austria, viewers will continue to receive their sports, entertainment, news and other programming in the best image quality for years to come.”