Data: NBC and Fox led US Election coverage
November 6, 2024
Programmatic media company MiQ tracked TV viewership trends for over 65 million US households who tuned into the November 5th election coverage.
According to MiQ’s analysis, the average watch time per household was 122 minutes, with the avid viewer segment spending 3 hours following coverage.
Further highlights include:
- Viewership peaked between 9-10 PM, with 60 per cent of new tune-ins occurring after 7 PM
- Partisan tracking showed 26 per cent Republican, 24.4 per cent Democrat, and a significant 49.6 per cent non-partisan viewers
- NBC and Fox led coverage with 32 per cent and 31 per cent household penetration respectively
- Swing states had 10 per cent higher viewership than other states; key battleground states showed strong engagement as well: Michigan (50.8 per cent), North Carolina (50 per cent), and Wisconsin (48.2 per cent)
- Demographics showed near-even male/female viewership split (49.1 per cent/50.9 per cent)
- Post-midnight saw a 28 per cent drop in viewership after initial results were called