TiVo: UK viewers ‘overwhelmed by choice’

TiVo has found that UK users are overwhelmed by the rising amount of video providers, adding to increased viewer irritation when deciding what to watch. According to the latest 2024 TiVo Video Trends Report: UK, only 16 per cent of viewers know what they want to watch when they start browsing, resulting in ‘habit browsing’ for the majority of viewers.

With more streaming providers making their way to the UK entertainment market and fueling an upwards tick in consumption, the report also found that the average number of services used by UK viewers has increased from 6 in Q2 2023 to 6.5 in Q2 2024. Furthermore, 61 per cent of viewers say they switch between more than one app in a typical viewing session, increasing from 55 per cent in Q2 2023, meaning less time enjoying entertainment, and more time spent browsing for the next show or movie.

Diving deeper, the report finds a lack of personalised recommendations is also driving ‘habit browsing’. Nearly one-fifth of viewers (19 per cent) say they struggle to find something to watch when they don’t have anything specific in mind and 18 per cent admit to starting, stopping and selecting something else many times during a viewing session. The variety of options and content quality is also having a significant influence on consumer loyalty, as content providers battle for subscribers, with 34 per cent of current streaming service users saying they want to cancel an SVoD subscription within the next six months.

“As streaming options multiply, viewers are facing continued frustration when it comes to finding something to watch, showing ongoing discontent with the difficulty of finding material that suits their personal preferences,” said Gabriel Cosgrave, general manager of EMEA at Xperi. “TV manufacturers need to prioritise key smart TV features such as aggregated and unbiased content offerings, and user experience features like hyper-personalisation and natural voice search so that consumers find content they love quickly.”

Additional TiVo Video Trend Report statistics:

UK viewing time increases: TV viewing shows no signs of slowing. In fact, daily viewing time rose to 3.8 hours per day, increasing to 4 hours for respondents with children in their home and 4.2 hours for viewers in Scotland.