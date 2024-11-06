Survey: 55% of media companies struggle with automation

Mediagenix, a provider of smart content solutions, has published its annual M-Connect Survey results. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the media industry’s current state of maturity in three critical areas: data-driven decision-making, automation, and system connectivity.

The report is based on responses gathered during the May 2024 M-Connect event and assesses participants’ maturity levels in digital transformation, revealing that many companies are lagging behind industry best practices. It highlighted that 55 per cent of media organisations are still in the early stages of effectively integrating these strategies. The survey findings emphasised the need for media organisations to adopt a more structured approach to leveraging data, automating tasks, and connecting systems.

In relation to data-driven decision-making, 49 per cent of respondents are either sporadic or ad-hoc in their use of data-driven strategies. The report found that leveraging data enabled media companies to make more informed and quicker decisions on content acquisition, scheduling, and monetisation. The average score was 2.6 out of 5, indicating limited integration of data into current processes.

Whilst there has been significant interest from media industry stakeholders in AI and automation for content workflows, many have not leveraged this technology effectively. A significant 67 per cent of organisations lack structured approaches to automation, scoring an average of 2.3 out of 5. Only 33 per cent had developed a deliberate strategy to automate core processes, highlighting a major opportunity for improving efficiency and reducing operational errors.

In order to enable faster and more accurate content decisions, and reduce manual tasks, media companies need to facilitate real-time data flow across their organisations. However, 48 per cent of respondents reported limited system connectivity, which prevented streamlined workflows and real-time data sharing. With an average score of 2.6, many organisations still struggle to achieve full integration across their systems, despite the availability of advanced cloud-based solutions.



Gunel Mammadova, Director, Corporate Planning and Management at MBC Group, commented: “The industry needs to step up its use of smart workflows to remain competitive. At MBC Group we understand that achieving high maturity in these areas means we are better positioned to navigate challenges, make the most of new opportunities, and deliver content more efficiently. By capitalising on data-driven decision-making, automating our processes, and connecting our systems, MBC is future-proofing its workflows.”

Ivan Verbesselt, Chief Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Mediagenix, added: “Mediagenix is committed to supporting companies on their journey to becoming more smart, streamlined, and connected. Our collaboration with industry leaders has revealed that the path forward requires investing in tools and strategies that enhance visibility, reduce redundancies, and enable more agile decision-making. These are the key drivers of our solutions orchestrating the content life cycle as a lean set of collaborative workflows around one source of truth.”