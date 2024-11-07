Liberty completes Sirius spin off

Liberty Media, controlled by billionaire John Malone, has reported its Q3 earnings. The company has split off its holdings in Sirius XM into a new tracking stock, Sirius XM Holdings, which simplifies ownership into a new consolidated public company. Shareholders of Liberty Sirius XM now own approximately 81 per cent of new Sirius, with former Sirius XM minority stockholders holding the remaining 19 per cent.

Liberty Media itself reported a net loss of $3 billion (€2.7bn) in the third quarter as a result of discontinued operations from Liberty SiriusXM holdings.

Total revenue for the Formula 1 Group owned by Liberty hit $911 million, up from $887 million in the same period a year ago, with operating income of $110 million, up from $107 million a year ago. Revenue for Formula 1 alone fell to $861 million from $887 million

“The third quarter was active both at the corporate level and at our operating businesses. We closed the Liberty SiriusXM merger with SiriusXM, refinanced the F1 debt facilities and secured all necessary funding for our planned acquisition of MotoGP,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO. “Formula 1’s commercial progress is incredible and we were thrilled to announce a number of hallmark deals beginning in 2025, including our new multi-year partnership with LVMH. Live Nation continues to see high global demand for their events and is already positioned for a very strong 2025 with increased stadium activity.”