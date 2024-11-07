Paramount+ launching new UK subscription tiers

Paramount+, the streaming service from Paramount, will launch two new subscription tiers in the UK and Ireland this November, as part of the ongoing strategy to offer customers a choice of pricing options.

From November 20th, the ‘Basic (with ads)’ and ‘Premium’ plans will join the ‘Standard’ tier in the UK and Ireland. This will mark the introduction of the ad-supported plan to Europe and extend the Premium plan’s availability, following launches in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and France.

The new price structure for the UK and Ireland will create a low price entry point to allow more viewers to access the platform and – with the launch of the ‘Premium’ plan – provide enhanced video quality, such as 4K and streaming on up to four devices at once. The ad-supported tier will also give advertisers access to a broad audience and premium content for targeted ad placements.

The introduction of the new plans comes as Paramount+ debuts brand new and returning hits to the service this autumn, including Landman, the latest offering from Taylor Sheridan, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm, among others; Lioness, starring Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, and more; The Agency – produced by George Clooney and starring Michael Fassbender & Richard Gere; plus the much-anticipated return of Yellowstone, alongside UK original series such as Stags and Insomnia, plus a raft of content spanning blockbuster movies, kids’ and family favorites, reality hits and more.

Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Paramount+, commented: “Building on the success of our multi-tier strategy in Canada and Australia – where nearly half of our Direct-To-Consumer sign-ups come from a non-Standard plan – we are excited to bring our Premium and ad-supported tiers to the UK and Ireland. Offering choice to our subscribers is key to the growth of Paramount+, especially as the demand for ad-supported tiers rises across Europe.”

Lee Sears, President of International Markets Advertising Sales, Paramount, added: “By launching the ad-tier plan in the UK and Ireland, we are opening up a huge opportunity for advertisers, giving them the ability to engage with our global franchises, series, and films through our digital platform, EyeQ. This expansion will enable Paramount’s International Advertising team to represent a much wider range of products, while providing a comprehensive and connected platform for impactful ad campaigns.”

The ‘Basic (with ads)’ plan will offer full access to Paramount+ for £4.99 per month in the UK and €5.99 per month in Ireland, enabling streaming on one device at a time, in full HD.

Priced at £10.99 /€11,99 per month, the ‘Premium’ plan will deliver an elevated viewing experience, with 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on selected titles. Subscribers will also be able to stream on up to four devices concurrently, with the option to download content to watch offline.

The price of the existing ‘Standard’ plan will change to £7.99/ €8,99 per month, for ongoing access to the entire content offering on Paramount+, for up to two concurrent streams in full HD, with the ability to download and watch on the go.

Ahead of Black Friday, Paramount+ is offering a promotion on its new ‘Premium’ and ‘Standard’ pricing. From November 20th (for the ‘Premium’ plan) and November 22nd (for the ‘Standard’ plan), customers can benefit from special pricing on the first three months of a monthly plan or the first year of an annual plan. Both offers will run until December 2nd.