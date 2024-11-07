Report: Telcos ranked best partners for subscription brands

Following the rise of subscription bundling in 2024, a peer report from Bango reveals a clear consensus among some of the leading subscription brands — telcos are the ideal partners to lead the bundling market opportunity.

One of the 20 key insights from the Bango report, Super Bundling: Inside secrets, is that senior executives at the world’s leading subscription providers universally believe their brands and telcos can mutually benefit from partnering with one another. For subscription services, telcos offer massive reach and ease of payments. Meanwhile, telcos gain opportunities to reduce churn, increase customer loyalty, and enhance their service offerings by bundling popular subscription services.

Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango said: “As the subscription economy continues to grow at speed, telcos are uniquely positioned to seize the rising demand for Super Bundling. Subscription brands recognise that the extensive subscriber bases and simple, reliable payment experience offered by telcos makes them the perfect bundling partner. Telcos have a golden opportunity to lead on creating content hubs that not only meet consumer demand, but also drive significant growth opportunities for subscription services. For any telco not yet growing its subscriptions business, Super Bundling should be an urgent priority for 2025.”

In the Inside secrets peer report, Bango draws on in-depth interviews with senior executives at leading subscriptions brands — including three SVoD platforms, a music streaming service, a wellbeing app, and a top-five productivity app — to uncover their attitudes to bundling as a growth strategy and their interest in partnerships with telcos.

Telcos poised to lead the Super Bundling market

As part of the report, Bango also reveals that consumer demand for telcos to lead on Super Bundling is not limited to one region but is truly global. In Europe, 46 per cent of consumers want their mobile operator to offer Super Bundling — this number rises to 50 per cent in the Americas and 55 per cent in Latin America. Demand is highest in East Asia, where 66 per cent of consumers want their mobile operator to lead on Super Bundling.

The report explores how, as subscribers increasingly seek a point of access for their subscriptions, telcos are well positioned to lead due to their established relationships, billing infrastructure, and technical capabilities.

According to one senior executive from a top-three SVoD platform, “Telcos are one of the best partners for streaming companies. The core benefits of partnering with telcos are reach, user acquisition, and low friction when it comes to payments.”