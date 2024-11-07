UKTV completes rollout of U Masterbrand

UKTV has completed the rollout of its U Masterbrand with the commercial broadcaster’s pay channels, Gold & Alibi, transitioning to U&Gold and U&alibi across paid linear and on demand platforms.

The U Masterbrand initially launched in July with UKTV’s family of free-to-air channels becoming U&Dave, U&Drama, U&Yesterday and U&W, and its free streaming service, formerly UKTV Play, transitioning to U. With Eden having moved free-to-air as U&eden in October, the renaming of the pay channels to U&Gold and U&alibi unites the full UKTV network – pay channels, free-to-air channels, and free streaming service – under the U brand.

U&alibi is dedicated to crime drama, while U&Gold celebrates the best of British comedy. UKTV and Sky recently announced a multi-year extension to their long-standing partnership, securing carriage for the channels across Sky platforms in the UK and Ireland.

Penny Brough, UKTV’s Chief Marketing Officer, commented: “With our free-to-air portfolio and the U streaming service going from strength to strength under the U Masterbrand, I’m so excited to be bringing the same bold approach, with its warmth and personality, to our pay channels U&Gold and U&alibi. The roll out of U has involved the work and dedication of our teams across the entire organisation so it’s a real moment to see the full set of channels finally under the U banner, connecting and better leveraging our brands as we continue our transition to a digital first and audience-led business.”

The launch of the U Masterbrand supports UKTV’s growth strategy, focussed on enhancing its streaming service and growing its linear channels, by making it easier for users to navigate both online and on-air, as well as creating a halo effect in brand marketing across the portfolio.