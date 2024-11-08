Italy invests in 5G-powered TV future

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (MIMIT) has committed €5 million to foster the testing and development of 5G-enabled TV technologies.

The decree aims to promote technological innovation in TV broadcasting, particularly focusing on LTE-based 5G Terrestrial Broadcast, a standard for distributing TV content and other media via 5G mobile networks. This technology allows for mobile use cases, such as viewing content on smartphones without the need for a SIM card or mobile subscription, effectively bypassing telecommunications operators.

This initiative aims to stimulate innovation in the Italian telecommunications sector by fostering collaboration between diverse stakeholders, including network operators, audiovisual media providers, SMEs and educational institutions.

The funding will be distributed over two years (€3 million in 2025 and €2 million in 2026), supporting medium-term projects and ensuring continuity in the development of innovative technologies.

Beneficiaries must have a registered office in Italy and be registered in the business register to be eligible for funding.

The selection process will be managed by the Directorate-General for Digital and Telecommunications through a public notice, ensuring transparency and equal opportunity for all potential participants.

The aim is to maximise the impact of the funding, supporting innovative projects that can deliver tangible benefits to the communications sector and Italian citizens. The testing of advanced 5G-based technologies could pave the way for more interactive and high-performance TV services.

Italian public broadcaster Rai has conducted LTE-based 5G Terrestrial Broadcast trials in Turin and the Aosta Valley in recent years.