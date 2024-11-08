National League goes live on DAZN

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced that National League TV is now fully integrated into the DAZN ecosystem. DAZN now becomes the global home of the Vanarama National League, National League North and National League South, including in the UK, with the subscription live for purchase on the platform.

After the acquisition was announced in August, fans in the UK and around the world can now stream a range of English football from the National Leagues directly on the DAZN platform.

Subscribers can access a number of live games as well as catch up on highlights and watch official full match replays. DAZN will now produce and stream all National League matches, as well as a significant selection of top games from National League North and National League South. Pricing starts from £9.99 a week.

With DAZN, National League TV will be available in more than 200 markets, across multiple internet-enabled devices. DAZN’s platform enables live and on-demand content to be streamed at scale, while also providing the capacity to localise in key markets.