Report: Roku, Samsung, Amazon dominate US CTV platforms

A Parks Associates study, Battle of the Platforms: Assessing Connected TV Ecosystems, reports that Roku and Amazon are the most popular brands of streaming media players purchased, while Samsung is the most popular brand of smart TV purchased.

Together, these three brands dominate in terms of consumer viewing habits, with 65 per cent of US internet households naming one of these brands as their primary streaming video device.

“Samsung has a sizeable lead in the smart TV market,” commented Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. “The company’s strength in smart TVs earns it the #2 position in CTV platform use, even though Samsung does not have a separate streaming media player offering.”

Roku and Amazon are the most popular brands of streaming media players among owners and US households overall. Both have expanded into smart TVs as well, broadening their overall CTV platform penetration.

“Most consumers prioritise software capabilities, customer service, and hardware specifications when purchasing a new smart TV,” added Parks. “but a cohesive and carefully designed interface within a single operating system can significantly enhance the user experience after purchase and help to increase brand stickiness.”