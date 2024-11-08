Samsung TV Plus launches in SE Asia

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service which delivers instant access to a range of live TV channels across entertainment, news, movies and more, is launching in three markets across Southeast Asia. Samsung TV Plus is now available on millions of Samsung Smart TVs across Singapore, the Philippines, and – from late November – in Thailand.

MythBusters, Survivor and Don’t Tell The Bride. Fan-favourites Deal or No Deal, River Monsters, Red Bull TV and Come Dine With Me will also be available, as well as news channel, Euronews. Among the content partners are Banijay Entertainment, ITV Studios and Tap Digital Media Ventures. Samsung TV Plus will have over 20 curated global live TV channels this year, offering a range of content, includingand. Fan-favouritesandwill also be available, as well as news channel,. Among the content partners are Banijay Entertainment, ITV Studios and Tap Digital Media Ventures. Ed Love, Head of Samsung TV Plus Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO), commented: “Across Southeast Asia, the appetite for ad-supported TV is soaring, with TV viewing time doubling in the last 12 months across APAC. Now is the right time to carve our own path within the region’s thriving ad-supported market by delivering hugely popular global and local content that provides something for everyone, for free.”

The roll-out of Samsung TV Plus comes just 12 months after native advertising solutions were integrated into the Samsung Smart TV experience. Advertisers will now be able to combine native and in-stream video adverts for the first time, creating even more brand-safe opportunities.

Alex Spurzem, Managing Director, Samsung Ads Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO), added: “The success of Samsung TV Plus around the world has enabled us to build a robust blueprint for Southeast Asia. We’re dedicated to offering viewers and advertisers more premium content, completely free on the big screen, all at the unmatched scale only Samsung can deliver.”