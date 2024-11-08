TKO Q3 revenue up 52%

TKO Group, owner of WWE and UFC, has reported Q3 revenue of $681.2 million – an increase of 52 per cent.

The Company revised its FY target for revenue to the upper end of the range of $2.670 billion to $2.745 billion.

Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO, commented: “TKO’s solid third quarter results reflect continued strength across UFC and WWE, particularly in live events and brand partnerships. In light of this continued momentum, we now expect to deliver at the upper end of our full-year 2024 guidance range for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.”

“Additionally, two weeks ago we announced the authorisation of a robust capital return programme and an agreement to acquire industry-leading sports assets that will power our profile, give us greater scale, strengthen our position in the sports marketplace, and accelerate returns for shareholders. Just over a year since UFC and WWE came together to form TKO, our conviction in this business is as strong as ever.”

Third Quarter Consolidated Results

Revenue increased 52%, or $232.1 million, to $681.2 million. The increase reflected the increase of $274.7 million of revenue at WWE, to $326.3 million, partially offset by a decrease of $42.6 million at UFC, to $354.9 million.

More to follow…