The UK government is to scrutinise the future of linear TV broadcasting, as new research shows that some viewers could be excluded from the general shift towards online viewership.

Senior representatives from Ofcom, TV broadcasters, infrastructure operators and organisations representing audiences will form a new working group, convened by Media Minister Stephanie Peacock MP. It will consider how all viewers, including older people and those without Internet connectivity on their TV, can continue to access world-class British content as consumer habits continue to change.

The group will consult with key stakeholders on how changing viewing habits and the rise in audiences watching shows over the Internet will impact the future of TV broadcasting. It will have a particular focus on the pressure this puts on delivering traditional broadcast television in a cost effective way.

The core aims of the group will be to ensure that no one is left behind amid a shift towards online viewing, and to establish a sustainable television ecosystem that works for both audiences and the industry. The forum is to meet quarterly, starting later in November 2024.

Gill Hind, COO and director of TV at Enders Analysis, Richard Lindsay-Davies, CEO of trade body Digital TV Group, and DCMS College of Experts academic Catherine Johnson will chair three smaller working groups supporting the forum, representing the TV sector, infrastructure and audience groups. These groups will meet separately to gather evidence and drive forward policy development ahead of the larger forum discussions.

Media Minister Stephanie Peacock said: “Streaming has revolutionised the television industry. Viewers have never had more choice over what to watch and how to access content.

“As the shift towards streaming and watching live broadcasting online continues, it is vital that no one is left behind. I want to ensure that as many people as possible can watch TV in a way that suits them.

“This new forum, bringing together the major players in the TV industry and audience groups, will help deliver a long-term plan that ensures everyone in society can access world-class British content in the decades to come.”

As part of this work, the department is publishing the findings of a research report commissioned in September 2023, led by Exeter University and a group of independent researchers. The project looked at the UK’s current television delivery and consumption trends, examining how they are likely to change in the coming decade, if no government intervention is taken.

Based on current trends, the report predicts that 95 per cent of households will have the capacity to watch TV over the Internet by 2040. However 5 per cent of households, or 1.5 million people, will still rely on traditional linear broadcasting by the same year, without intervention.

This ‘unconnected’ group tends to be significantly older, have a lower socioeconomic status and live in rural communities. The cost of broadband and lack of digital skills are factors in preventing households from adopting Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) or programmes delivered via the Internet.

Commenting on the announcement Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance and member of the Broadcast 2040+ campaign said: “There are millions of people who rely on terrestrial TV to stay informed, entertained and connected – and will do so for many years to come. These are often the poorest in our society who don’t have the option of buying smart TVs or expensive broadband subscriptions. This new government cannot leave the most vulnerable behind in the move to streaming. We urge this review to prioritise terrestrial TV for those who need it in this new review.”

Rob Collier, Head of Strategy at MTM, and co-author of the report said: “While access to IPTV is set to approach universality in the next decade, the report highlights the sizeable group that will – without support – remain reliant on Broadcast TV. As with the move from analogue to digital over a decade ago, there are a raft of considerations and ramifications for the entire TV ecosystem to navigate as we shift towards IPTV. This crucial report – a year in the making, and with leading industry insights – explores trends in TV viewing habits, the future role of IPTV, and the importance of ensuring that no one is left behind. It’s an important read for anyone in the industry and we’re delighted to have helped bring clarity to such a complex issue.”

Forum Membership

TV Sector

Gill Hind, Chair

Ofcom

BBC

Channel 4

Commercial On-Demand and Broadcasting Association (COBA)

Everyone TV

ITV

Local TV Network

Paramount

S4C

Sky

STV

Tech UK

Infrastructure

Richard Lindsay-Davies, Chair

DSIT

Ofcom

Arqiva

BBC

BT

Comux

EDGIO

Everyone TV

Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA)

ITV

Mobile UK

SES

Sky

Tech UK

VM02

Audiences

Prof Catherine Johnson, Chair

Ofcom

Channel 4

Digital Poverty Alliance

Prof Steven Barnett, University of Westminster

Rural Services Network

Silver Voices

Voice of the Listener and Viewer