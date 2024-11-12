Channel 4 app on Apple Vision Pro

Channel 4 has launched its streaming app on Apple Vision Pro, which blends digital content with the physical world, enabling viewers to experience Channel 4 programming in a new way. Content is now viewable in a cinema-style, full-screen viewing experience overlaid onto viewers’ real-life environments, such as living room walls.

Channel 4 is the first UK broadcaster to feature an environment to immerse their audience in the experience. The environment brings a new way to experience Channel 4’s popular Taskmaster game show. Users of the Channel 4 app via Apple Vision Pro will be transported to the Taskmaster set with its iconic red room, wallpaper, chandeliers, and throne creating the feeling of being immersed in the show itself.

Grace Boswood, Director of Technology & Distribution, Channel 4, said: “The new Channel 4 Apple Vision Pro app builds on our heritage of viewer innovation, be that the first broadcaster in the world to offer a TV-based on-demand service, or the first PSB to launch an HD channel in the UK. The app also enables us to create even more viewer delight in one of our most-cherished shows, Taskmaster, moving it from the TV to the physical world. As we transition to become a public service streamer, we’re constantly exploring new ways to entertain viewers and engage advertisers through technology which creates remarkable experiences.”

Partners on the project to Channel 4’s Product and Technology teams include Channel 4’s in-house creative agency 4creative, which supported the overall creation of the Taskmaster environment, Taskmaster producer Avalon, and, Channel 4’s streaming development partner, Accenture.