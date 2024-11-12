Evans named S4C Chief

S4C has announced that Geraint Evans has been appointed Chief Executive of S4C.

Evans is S4C’s Interim Chief Content Officer, and leads the commissioning team. He joined S4C in 2019 as News and Current Affairs Commissioner. He was responsible for developing S4C’s digital news service, before becoming Director of Content and Publishing Strategy.

Before joining the channel, Evans was a journalist with ITV Cymru for 25 years, a Correspondent on the current affairs series Y Byd ar Bedwar, then the Series Editor and Head of ITV’s Welsh Programmes. He was also previously acting Chief Executive of S4C for a period of six months.

Guto Bebb, Interim Chairman of S4C said; “Geraint is passionate about producing Welsh-language content and the need to nurture the creative sector which is a key partner for S4C. He brings a wealth of experience and understanding of the industry here in Wales and beyond to his new role. As the director who has led the digital development of the channel, he has a clear vision of the path that S4C needs to take in order to ensure a prosperous future. He is a natural leader who can unite staff and stakeholders as the channel begins a new chapter. After a thorough external appointment process, which included consultation with the Management Team, Staff and Bectu Union, the Board’s decision was unanimous. We are all extremely pleased about this exciting appointment. We are also grateful to Sioned Wiliam for serving as Interim Chief Executive during the past few months. It has been a pleasure working with her.”

Evans added: “It is truly a privilege to have the opportunity to lead a channel that I have watched and produced content for throughout my career. S4C has a key role to play in enabling people to live their lives through the Welsh language, to attract new speakers and to maintain Welsh as a living and relevant language. As our viewing habits change, it is essential that S4C changes – and attracts, inspires and entertains our audiences, on whatever platform they choose to watch. I look forward to the challenge, knowing that there are talented and creative teams here at S4C, in the production sector and among our external stakeholders, who share the same passion and vision of having a channel that serves the whole of Wales .“

Evans will start in his role as Chief Executive in January 2025. Sioned Wiliam will continue as Interim Chief Executive until then