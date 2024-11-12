MyFree DirecTV goes live in US

DirecTV has launched its dedicated free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform – MyFree DirecTV – in the US, a few days ahead of schedule.

DirecTV is working with programmers including A&E, Fox, Lionsgate and Scripps among others to distribute a lineup of over 70 FAST channels on MyFree DirecTV. Channels available at launch include MovieSphere, Court TV, Fox Weather, El Rebel Rey, Dog Whisperer, Women’s Sports Network, and many more across popular genres including sports, food and travel, news, entertainment and comedy.

DirecTV says it will continue to grow the programming available to MyFree DirecTV customers regularly, with multiple Freemantle channels expected to join the lineup before the end of the year.

MyFree DirecTV account creation is available on Roku now. New customers will also be able to sign up and watch across Amazon Fire, Android and Apple devices this week, as well as via the DirecTV app.

“DirecTV is excited to bring a successful history of premium content aggregation and an elevated user experience to free TV for the first time,” said Kent Rees, General Manager, MyFree DirecTV. “The availability of MyFree DirecTV is the building block of the future for us as we tap into an entirely new audience through this new freemium experience going beyond the traditional pay TV customer.”

MyFree DirecTV delivers its subscribers a curated TV experience tailored to suit viewers’ interests and is built on the same premium experience on the DirecTV app that is available to DirecTV streaming customers. Introduced earlier this year, the Your TV experience combines a user’s selected favourites with their most watched content to immediately put personalised programming front and centre from the moment the TV is turned on.

In addition to providing viewers with greater choice and value, MyFree DirecTV creates an avenue for advertisers to tap into the booming FAST market.

“We are excited about the new audiences that MyFree DirecTV unlocks for our advertising clients,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV Advertising. “Reaching viewers and delivering positive outcomes are what we do best. This launch marks another way that we are delivering innovative solutions that help move the needle for them.”

In the near future, DirecTV plans to offer genre-based paid programming packages that deliver smaller lineups of relevant channels that will complement MyFree DirecTV.