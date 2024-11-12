Netflix: 70m watching ad tier

On the two-year anniversary of its ad tier launch, Netflix has announced the plan now reaches 70 million monthly active users globally. The ad tier now accounts for more than 50 per cent of new sign-ups in the territories where it is available.

The company has added more than 35 million subscribers over the past 12 months. It does not report subscribers by tier, and in 2025 will stop reporting subscriber numbers altogether.

“Our members enjoy watching Netflix’s beloved series and films with recent hits like Nobody Wants This, The Diplomat, Love is Blind Habibi and Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story. We also offer amazing can’t-miss live moments, like the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing event,” Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising at Netflix, wrote in a blog post. “There has been continuous momentum over the last two years, but we’re just getting started and can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

One such initiative is its live NFL live Christmas Day games. Reinhard said that Netflix has sold out its ad inventory for the two games and is partnering with multiple advertisers, including FanDuel and Verizon, among others. The streamer has partnered with Nielsen for the ratings of those games.

Additionally Netflix has partnered partnered with VideoAmp in the US to deliver advertisers cross-screen and live viewership measurement, both of which will start with WWE’s launch in January. VideoAmp will leverage its Snowflake clean room partnership to deliver measurement results with “the highest level of privacy and security”.

Netflix also recently expanded its relationship with Barb in the UK to include the ad-supported plan. And for the upcoming season of Squid Game, Netflix has partnered with multiple advertisers across its 12 ad-supported countries, including Kia in Korea.

Netflix is also launching its own in-house advertising tech. “Canada is officially our first country operating solely on Netflix’s ad tech, which offers our clients increased flexibility and control with their buys. As we continue developing our ad tech, we look forward to introducing enhanced forecasting capabilities and new targeting, reporting, measurement and insights. Netflix’s in-house advertising technology will roll out globally throughout 2025,” said Reinhard.