Parks Associates has released its updated list of the top 10 US subscription streaming video services, based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2024 from the firm’s Streaming Video Tracker. The top two streaming leaders maintained their market position from 2003, with Prime Video in the top position above Netflix.

Parks Associates estimates that 88 per cent of all households have a streaming service and 42 per cent are now using ad-based services, creating incredible competition for subscription streaming services. The 2024 Top 10 list shows Disney+ taking the third position and pushing Hulu to fourth. Peacock cracked the top five for the first time, jumping ahead of Max and Paramount+. YouTube Premium held onto its tenth position.

2024 Top 10 US Subscription Streaming Video Services

1 Prime Video

2 Netflix

3 Disney+

4 Hulu – SVOD

5 Peacock

6 Max

7 Paramount+

8 Apple TV+

9 ESPN+

10 YouTube Premium

“Tracking the changes at the top of the market over the past five years reveals the extent of rebranding and consolidation shaping this market,” said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. “Showtime, which was in the top 10 back in 2020 and 2021, no longer exists as a stand-alone SVoD service and is now a premium add-on tier for Paramount+. We expect to see more premium content used to differentiate subscription tiers or create content bundles, giving consumers choice in how to build their packages.”