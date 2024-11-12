Research: Samsung reveals key moments for CTV advertisers

Samsung Ads has revealed research, conducted by LongTerm CoLab and in partnership with ISBA, forging a new path for advertisers to reevaluate traditional TV models and re-centre the consumer in the CTV conversation.

Change the way you CTV offers new and unique data from actual consumer TV behaviour, paired with buy-side qualitative insights, that attempts to spark a crucial dialogue amongst the industry on how to better serve audiences and evolve the CTV experience.

By exploring the multiple factors that shape a consumer’s TV moment, Samsung Ads has been able to gain deeper insights into the advertising opportunity and share these with the industry, aiming to help identify areas for enhancements in TV planning and buying.

With total TV consumption averaging 4.31 hours per day, but broadcast reach showing a 4 per cent decline in consecutive years among younger and older viewers alike, the need for industry practices to evolve has never been clearer. Across the 41 per cent of UK households with a Samsung television, viewing sessions are becoming platform-neutral and content-driven, meaning advertisers need to adapt their strategies to fit the new motivations of their target audiences.

Hear from Both Sides of the Screen

Samsung Ads’ research and suggested framework draws on a combination of consumer surveys and in-depth buy-side interviews to provide a full 360-degree view of the different sentiments towards TV from both ‘sides’ of the screen.

The study surveyed 1,600 consumers within hours of a TV moment, and interviewed 42 top brands and agencies to understand their current challenges. The result is a report that shows how advertisers can stay ahead of the curve.

Bobi Carley, Media and Inclusion Lead at ISBA commented: “It was great to have so many of ISBA’s members from our TV group involved in this research. In this complex landscape, understanding consumer behaviour is paramount for any marketeer to be truly effective”

Key Findings:

Ad acceptance is heavily influenced by a hierarchy of motivations

Samsung found that there is a ‘TV moments Hierarchy’ where motivations (how and why consumers view content) are the single most important drivers of ad acceptance, showing an 80 per cent higher variance in key metrics than environmental factors such as genre or programme type. This opens up the opportunity for advertisers to target based on mood and emotion, taking a step closer to capturing viewers in a ‘TV moment’ where they are primed to engage or take action because ads are less disruptive.

Samsung Ads identified eight distinct TV moments, highlighting three key opportunities where there is an ideal balance between ad acceptance and viewer engagement. These moments represent the best opportunities for brands to connect meaningfully with consumers, as viewers are both receptive to ads and actively engaged with the content: News catching (85 per cent) ad acceptance Evening escape (66 per cent) ad acceptance Family time (50 per cent) ad acceptance

The research also highlighted the power of shared viewing experiences. Ad acceptance rose by 19 per cent when more people were present in the room, and microcultural action (memory encoding for an advert) increased by 33 per cent.

Generational Differences Matter

Gen Z displayed higher ad acceptance in their viewing experiences, perhaps because they came of age in creator-led, social platforms with high ad loads, while Boomers and Gen X showed high acceptance for linear TV advertising. In contrast, older millennials showed the greatest resistance, being more accustomed to ad-free environments in SVoD and early social media. Despite recent Ofcom data showing stark generational differences between generations’ media habits, it is striking to note that the youngest and oldest generations are aligned in their openness to advertising.

Alex Hole, SVP and General Manager, Samsung EMEA, commented: “In an industry as dynamic as CTV, it’s essential to understand not only where technology is going but also where the viewer stands. This collaborative piece of research underscores Samsung’s commitment to putting consumers at the heart of the TV – not just in terms of their experience, but also at the centre of industry conversations. This research lays important foundations for a more responsive, innovative, and consumer-focused CTV industry. It’s our hope that it will encourage meaningful discussions and stimulate a shift in how we all can shape the future of TV.”

John Longhurst, CEO and co-founder, LongTerm CoLabs, said: “While marketers and agencies express a desire to embrace consumer-centric strategies and adapt to evolving viewing habits, legacy entrenchment and siloed practices remain prevalent. As advertisers seek greater effectiveness and competitive advantage, this research offers an opportunity to delve into critical themes such as ad acceptance, micro-cultural influences, and viewing motivations.”

Matt Bryan, Director of Analytics and Insights, Samsung Ads Europe, added: “Understanding the consumer mindset will drive effectiveness. By using data creatively, we can get closer to TV moments and gain a deeper understanding of the people in front of the screen. We want to help advertisers use data intelligently and unlock the ad acceptance hierarchy.”