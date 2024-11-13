Barb: SVoD in 20.1m UK homes in Q3

Barb has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 20.1 million UK homes (68.8 per cent) had access to an SVoD service in Q3 2024. This is a slight increase from 20 million UK homes (68.7 per cent) in Q2.

Barb has again shared an advertising tier estimate for Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. The number of UK homes on the Netflix ad tier continues to build, reaching 3.8 million (13.1 per cent) up from 2.78 million (9.5 per cent) in Q2. The Disney+ ad tier averaged 1.2 million (4.1 per cent) up from 820k homes in Q2. A different approach to moving homes to its ad tier means 86 per cent of homes with Prime Video access in Q3 are on the ad tier – 11.5 million homes (39.3 per cent).

SVOD subscription data

Netflix: 17.3 million UK homes (59 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q3 2024 up from 17.1 million (58.6 per cent) in Q2.

Prime Video: 13.4 million UK homes (45.9 per cent) had access to Prime Video in Q3 down from 13.7 million (46.7 per cent) in Q2.

Disney+: 7.5 million UK homes (25.7 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q3 down from 7.6 million (26.1 per cent) in Q2.

Apple TV+: 2.5 million UK homes (8.6 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q3 up from 2.4 million (8.3 per cent) in Q2.

Paramount+: 2.8 million UK homes (9.4 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q3 flat from 2.8 million (9.7 per cent) in Q2.

Discovery+: 3.2 million UK homes (10.9 per cent) had access to Discovery+ in Q3 flat from 3.2 million (11.1 per cent) in Q2.

NOW: 2.1 million UK homes (7 per cent) had access to NOW in Q3 up from 1.98 million (6.8 per cent) in Q2.

Doug Whelpdale, Head of Insight at Barb, commented: “After strong growth in Q1 and Q2 it was perhaps inevitable that the growth in homes accessing subscription VoD services would slow. The overall number of homes accessing at least one SVoD service remained above 20 million, but the number with more than two services dipped to below 14 million homes. Suggesting viewers continue to remain wary of economic turbulence. This stability in overall subscriber numbers further demonstrates why services are exploring other avenues to continue revenue growth. While Amazon is likely to be the biggest ad tier for some time, it’s interesting to see the growth of the Netflix ad tier towards 4 million homes and Disney+ past 1 million homes. With darker evenings and the festive season on the horizon the number of ad tier homes for Netflix and Disney seems likely to grow.”